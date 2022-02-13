GREAT FALLS, Mont. - Through the Great Falls Public Schools (GFPS) Foundation, a $20,000 grant was provided to support Indigenous Education programs.
Sisters United provided the grant to support the Indigenous Education programs.
The foundation says that as a part of the grant, raised garden beds will be built at every public school in the Electric City this spring.
Sweetgrass will be planted and students will learn about the plant science and the native tradition of smudging, a ceremonial burning of grass bundles. Other plants will follow.
Several other projects are also being funded, including:
- High school students will be bused to a Choteau-area ranch this spring for a bison hunt. They will learn traditional ways to harvest and skin an animal, along with the history and significance of bison in native life. The meat will be processed and used in ceremonies and culinary classes.
- Native American clubs will work with the state Department of Fish, Wildlife and Parks to create interpretive signs of indigenous plants at Giant Springs State Park. The signs will include the plant’s common name, scientific name, and the native name of one of the Montana tribes. Eventually, they would like to include QR codes that could be scanned for even more information.
- A lecture series is planned that would bring tribal elders to schools for presentations to students. Evening community lectures may also be included.
- Curriculum is being developed to include traditional Native American dancing into physical education classes
Dugan Coburn, the director of Indigenous Education for local public schools, said everyone in the Indigenous Education Department is grateful to Candice English and Sisters United for giving them the means to move forward with ideas they have nurtured for some time.
Sisters United is a nonprofit founded by GFPS Foundation board member Candice English, a Blackfeet artist who owns The Farmer’s Daughter Fibers.
“Dugan’s energy is palpable! We are looking forward to seeing these ideas come to fruition and continue to support the Indigenous Education Department,” English said.
The nonprofit provides scholarships to native students and works to create opportunities for indigenous women and children.
You can read more about the grant and Sisters United on the GFPS Foundation website here.
