Weather Alert

...WIND CHILL WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 AM MST SUNDAY... * WHAT...Dangerously cold wind chills occurring. Daytime wind chills of mostly 25 to 35 below zero will continue to fall to 40 to 60 below zero during the overnight hours. * WHERE...Portions of central, north central and west central Montana. * WHEN...Until 11 AM MST Sunday. * IMPACTS...The dangerously cold wind chills could cause frostbite on exposed skin in as little as 5 minutes. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Avoid outside activities if possible. When outside, make sure you wear appropriate clothing, a hat, and gloves. &&