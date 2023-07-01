BROWNING, Mont. - A woman recently admitted to using and dealing meth to Blackfeet law enforcement officers.
On June 29, law enforcement were investigating a woman accused of dealing meth in the North Glacier Homes Neighborhood.
Blackfeet Law Enforcement Services (BLES) Narcotics Unit and the Glacier County Sheriff’s Office Narcotics Unit were investigating.
Officers reportedly found three school-aged children living in a residence during the course of the investigation, and Blackfeet Child Protective Services (CPS) was contacted to conduct a welfare check on the children.
While CPS was conducting the welfare check, several known items of drug paraphernalia and items known to the investigators indicating drug distribution were in plain view throughout the house.
BLES reports the woman had been living on the reservation for almost a year and was not a member of any federally recognized tribe and was originally from the Kalispell area.
A search of the house found over 50 individually packed packages of meth, scales, needles and over $2,000 in various denominations.
The woman admitted to using and dealing meth and she was arrested and charged via Glacier County.
An investigation is still ongoing and the woman is potentially facing both state and federal charges according to BLES.
