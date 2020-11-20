Great Falls, Mont.- Coronavirus cases continue to climb in Cascade County. A lead infectious disease doctor who’s battling COVID19 on the frontlines is sharing an important message heading into the holiday season.
Dr. Ray Geyer, an Infectious Disease Physician at Benefis Hospital and Great Falls Clinic, explains a baseline figure many people in his position are using across the United States to better understand high numbers. He says typically, close to 5% of a total population infected with a communicable disease is concerning but right now Cascade County sits much higher.
“Kind of a general figure for what we call an invasive infected disease. If there’s 5 cases per 100,000 population that’s criteria for alarm. Last week for Cascade County was 99 per 100,000. So that’s huge. Just an indication that this thing is out of control,” said Geyer.
Taking a closer look at these numbers, Cascade County stands almost 0.1% higher than the average percentage rate of infection.
“It’s sort of somber news with Thanksgiving being around the corner but there are ways to make Thanksgiving safe,” said Geyer.
Doctor Geyer says everyone must simply follow the guidelines to save lives and stop the spread.
He’s also backing the Governor’s decision to put new restrictions in place and hopes everyone stays smart next week.