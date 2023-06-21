GREAT FALLS, Mont. – The U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service and Montana Fish Wildlife & Parks game wardens and are seeking information on a grizzly bear cub that was shot and killed along East Lake Road near New Miami Colony west of Conrad, in Pondera County.
The bear was first discovered on June 7.
Federal wildlife officials investigated the scene with the assistance of FWP game wardens and determined the bear had gunshot wounds and was killed sometime after June 4.
No other information is currently available.
Wildlife crimes like this one are often solved because of information and leads provided by the public.
Anyone with possible information about this bear is encouraged to visit FWP Tipmont or call the FWP violation reporting hot line at 1-800-TIP-MONT (847-6668).
Callers can remain anonymous and may be eligible for a cash reward for information leading to a conviction.
