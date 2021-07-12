NEIHART, Mont. - On July 12, the closure area for the Balsinger fire expanded as red flag conditions from the 11th caused evacuations for Belt Park Residents as the fire moved east.
We had reporters on the scene all day and when the wind shifted around 1:30 p.m. you could smell the smoke, see the haze cover more of the area, and at points it seemed like it was raining ash.
Evacuation orders were given by the Cascade County Sheriff's Office on July 11 and on the 12 there were farmers and ranchers evacuating their cattle as the fire continues to grow.
Montana Right Now spoke with some people who didn't want to go on camera but said some people didn't want to evacuate.
"We rely heavily on the county sheriff's office to both issue those evacuations and enforce them," said Chiara Cipriano, PIO for the Helena-Lewis & Clark National Forest.
Cipriano said the weather is continuing to fuel this fire as it's estimated to be over 2,500 acres.
Earlier there was a report of 33 people on the ground fighting the fire but there isn't an exact perimeter because the flights that are able to give officials that information come from Idaho and aren't able to get here.
"We've put in a request to get our fire area over flown and the infrared photographs taken so we have an exact head signature perimeter of where the fire is. But because there is so much activity throughout the region they don't have capacity to fill all the requests coming in," said Duane Buchi, fire information officer for the Divide Complex fire.
Buchi said they are requesting these resources every day.
Around 4:00 p.m. on July 12 another full crew checked in and he got work that a heavy equipment is making their way up from Texas to help fight this fire.
