GREAT FALLS, Mont. - Injuries are reported in a crash involving three cars on 10th Ave. S in Great Falls.

Around 9:30 am Thursday, the Great Falls Police Department reported they were working the scene in the westbound lanes of the 4300 block of 10th Ave S.

Two lanes of travel are open, however, people driving through the area are asked to be patient and move slowly through the scene to protect first responders and those involved in the crash.

