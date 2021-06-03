GREAT FALLS, Mont. - After recovering from a fire last February, COVID-19 put renovations on pause for the Great Falls Greystone Inn. Following over a year of sitting empty, developers say they're now taking a few more steps in giving the inn a makeover.

Co-Owner & Managing Partner Ty Rollins tells Montana Right Now he's working on getting a small business loan, with his eyes set on turning this inn into a boutique hotel.

"We thought we had smooth sailing ahead and wind in our sails, then we got kicked in the mouth with this pandemic," said Rollins.

While there's no longer a hold on ‘The Gibson’ project, Rollins says he and his team still feel the pandemic's long-term effects with rising construction costs. "To my understanding… It's a combination of not having supplies combined with the weakening of the labor force," he said.

However, with a possible loan from Citizens Alliance Bank, the upcoming hotel aims on offering a more unique experience by reflecting the city's culture through art and food. "Many of the breakfast offerings are going to be from the Crooked Tree, which is a local coffee shop just a couple of blocks away," said Rollins.

"Paris Gibson was a very forward thinker,” said Senior Interior Designer Allison Allison with Hill Devin Design in Portland, OR. “We want to keep in mind with that forward thinking and also give a nod to the historical past that makes Great Falls what it is."

The need for new plumbing brings a few design challenges moving forward, but on the whole, Rollins says he's excited about adding to a wonderful community. "The people of Great Falls are awesome! It's not very often that you go to a place and you say this is what I want to do, and they say, 'Okay, how do we make that happen?'" he said.

Despite catching on fire last February, both Rollins and Allison say the damage didn't play a role in slowing down renovations. They do add though that it was still an unfortunate and heartbreaking incident.

If the loan goes through, construction should start sometime in July, with a tentative opening in Spring 2022.