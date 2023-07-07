CHOTEAU, Mont. - A handful of towns in central Montana, including Choteau, Conrad, Cut Bank, Valier, and Browning have been dealing with garbage issues all week.
According to the Northern Montana Joint Refuse Disposal District, it all comes down to an insurance issue.
MACo Insurance dropped all their special districts about 8 months ago, and that included NMJRDD and the 3 counties they cover.
Since that time, NMJRDD have been trying to find someone to cover them.
"It's been really difficult to find. We've had just everybody saying, no, no, no, no. We don't know why. I've been in contact with all the city mayors trying to work it out so the city could still dump," said Rachel Kinamon, the financial operations manager for NMJRDD.
For the city of Choteau, mayor Chris Hindoien has been communicating with NMJRDD and posting updates for the local community on their Facebook page.
"We're trying to work through it and make the best of it," said Hindoien.
He says those who live outside the city limits have been impacted the most but right now they can take garbage to the landfill site northwest of Conrad.
For those in city limits, routes are still running as normal.
"I know it's an inconvenience and it's a short inconvenience, but we will get through it. As long as you're on the routes, your days will not change the Friday crews out, the Friday routes being picked up today. Come Monday, we'll be back at it," said Hindoien.
Around 3:45pm, NMJRDD said they worked everything out and their roll-off sites will be reopened on Tuesday, July 11 at 9:00 A.M. and the main landfill site will return to normal hours on Monday, July 10.
