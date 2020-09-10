MILES CITY- Comments are being taken on the Intake Campground Recreation and Public Purpose patent.
The Bureau of Land Management Miles City Field Office has published a Notice of Realty Action seeking the comments.
Since 1974, Montana Fish, Wildlife & Parks (FWP) has maintained a campground near the popular fishing and recreation area known as the Intake Dam Fishing Access Site on the Yellowstone River. A portion of the campground was unknowingly built on 6.41 acres of BLM public lands according to the Bureau of Land Management.
Since a portion of the land the campground is on does not currently belong to FWP, it has applied for a patent through the Recreation & Public Purposes Act.
This act allows for state or local governments to request a transfer of ownership of a parcel of land to be used for recreation or public purposes.
For more information, relevant documents and to submit comments, visit the BLM Planning project website here and search using the NEPA number: DOI-BLM-MT-C020- 2019-0067-EA.
To speak with a BLM representative, contact Realty Specialist Jacalynn Parks at 406-233-2800.