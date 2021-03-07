BROWNING, Mont. - Blackfeet Agriculture Resources Management Plan (ARMP) has created a map to help members of the Blackfeet Nation who buy food locally or advertise their products locally.
According to Blackfeet ARMP, goods sold can range from cattle to homemade jams, and everything in-between.
The “Buy Blackfeet” producer directory map is available online here and was created to connect local producers to buyers in the Blackfeet Nation.
Those interested in joining the Blackfeet Producer Directory can fill out this forum online.
If you have any questions, you can contact Alice McNamara at 319-331-9518.
Want to buy your food locally? How about advertise your products locally? The Blackfeet ARMP has created a map to...Posted by Blackfeet ARMP on Thursday, March 4, 2021