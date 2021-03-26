Weather Alert

...HIGH WIND WATCH IN EFFECT FROM SUNDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH LATE SUNDAY NIGHT... * WHAT...Southwest winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 50 mph possible over the plains, 40 to 55 mph with gusts to 75 mph along the Rocky Mountain Front. * WHERE...Northern Rocky Mountain Front, Eastern Glacier, Cascade, Central and Southern Lewis and Clark, Toole, Liberty, Eastern Pondera, Southern Rocky Mountain Front and Eastern Teton. * WHEN...From Sunday afternoon through late Sunday night. * IMPACTS...Strong winds may blow down trees and power lines. Some power outages are possible. Travel may become difficult, especially for high profile vehicles. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Monitor the latest forecasts and warnings for updates on this situation. Fasten loose objects or shelter objects in a safe location prior to the onset of winds. &&