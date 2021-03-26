GREAT FALLS, Mont. - An interim Chief of Police for the Great Falls Police Department has been appointed by City Manager Greg Doyon and at this time, five internal candidates are being reviewed for the promotion to Chief.
Captain Rob Moccasin has been named as the interim Chief of Police and will serve in this role until the new Chief is appointed by Manager Doyon.
Great Falls Police Chief David Bowen announced his retirement during a Jan. 19 city commission meeting and Bowen will effectively retire starting April 2.
Captain Moccasin will take over the temporary role at 5:00 pm on Friday, April 2.
A release from the City of Great Falls says Captain Moccasin is a 27 year veteran of the department, and currently serves as Captain of the Support Services Bureau.
“I am deeply thankful, honored, and humbled by this appointment. I look forward to this responsibility during the selection process of our department's new Chief of Police," stated Captain Moccasin.
At this time, Manager Doyon is reviewing five internal candidates, all currently employed at the Great Falls Police Department, for the promotion to Chief.
“Over the past few weeks, Manager Doyon and Deputy City Manager Chuck Anderson have spent many hours meeting and listening to employees of the GFPD to seek feedback on department operations and what department personnel would like to see in its next Chief,” the release says.
All candidates will be interviewed by Manager Doyon the week of March 29, 2021.
Manager Doyon will then advance finalists to the next stage of the process, which will include interviews with the City's leadership team, elected officials, community members, and Neighborhood Council representatives.
According to the release, Manager Doyon hopes to appoint the Great Falls Police Department's next Chief by the end of April 2021.