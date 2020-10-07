Internet outage disrupts virtual education across the state

GREAT FALLS- Virtual students continue to struggle with internet outages, and this morning an outage impacted districts all over Montana.
The Montana Office of Public Instruction says the outage came from Spectrum internet service which effected multiple students and teachers around the state.
The outage began early this morning and lasted about two hours according to Susan Quinn, who is the curriculum & assessment coordinator for Great Falls Public Schools.
This has impacted remote students and also teachers who use web-based platforms. Right now the OPI is doing everything they can to make sure these school districts are protected if this happens again.
“What we’ll do once we get more information from the department of administration, we’ll communicate that out with schools everything that we know, and of course offer up our it services if districts, especially smaller districts, if they don't have a, dedicated it director”, says Dylan Klapmeier, communications director for OPI.
According to Klapmeier Spectrum and Century Link are the main internet providers for school districts around the state.
Quinn says if an issue of this magnitude occurs, it’s hard to have a backup plan in place.
“Well, really there is no backup plan you know if it’s such a widespread issue. The one thing that we did do is just assure parents and students that no one was going to be held accountable for attendance or deadlines when they really had no control over what was going on”, says Quinn.
At this time the Montana Department of Administration is saying most services should be online and up and running.
The OPI is keeping in contact with the DOA for further details about this issue.