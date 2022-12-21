UPDATE AT 11:40 AM:
Traffic is moving again at the intersection of 10th Ave. S and 9th St.
The Great Falls Police Department says the crash scene has been cleared.
GREAT FALLS, Mont. - A crash in Great Falls has the intersection of 10th Ave. S and 9th St. closed.
The Great Falls Police Department reports there is an injury involved at this time, and that Great Falls Fire Rescue and Great Falls Emergency Services are responding.
Part of 10th Ave. S are blocked as well.
Anyone in the area is advised to plan an alternate route until the scene is cleared.
“Please slow down and allow plenty of room for stopping. Do not try to beat a yellow light or dart across coming traffic while turning left. The roads and cold conditions make for very dangerous driving,” GFPD wrote.
We will provide updates as more information becomes available.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.