Introducing Dr. Kimberly Strable, a 17-year-old from Great Falls

Kimberly Strable has a wide variety of hobbies… she loves to quilt, travel, ride horses, she cooks, and she paints.
Oh, and…
“I officially graduated and am now considered a doctor.”
That’s right. At just 17 years old, Kimberly Strable is now a doctor; one of the youngest in the world.
“I think I’ve had different experiences with it. Who knows where life’s going to take me now, obviously I’ve completed some things early but I think I’ve had some really good experiences and I appreciate where I’m at right now.”
So how did she do it? Well, she was homeschooled her whole life, so the pacing was up to her. Then she graduated high school at 12, graduated college at 15, and on Thursday completed her dissertation and now holds a Doctorate in Business Administration with an emphasis on Global Leadership.
But don’t call her a genius. She and her father say she’s not… she just has an incredible work ethic, and doesn’t take no for an answer.
“If you’re passionate about something you can make it happen.”
Dr. Strable will remain in Great Falls a little while longer, and plans on pursuing a career in executive management.