GREAT FALLS, Mont. - Businesses in the Electric City gathered today at Invest Downtown to talk about projects, new businsses, and the economic growth in the downtown area.
One thing that was repeated by many, was that downtown is the heart beat of Great Falls and the community has been seeing businesses pouring into the area for years now.
"I moved here about 6 years ago and just the change from 6 years ago to now has been tremendous and the investment that's being put in to downtown, the people that are coming into downtown and opening businesses or expanding businesses downtown. It's just really great to see the rejuvenation of our main street," said Christian Leinhauser, the downtown businesses officer for the Great Falls Development Authority (GFDA)
Since the last Invest Downtown event, here is what we've seen:
The Newberry has hosted 76 concerts, held 26 weddings with 4 more on the books for 2022 and 26 more booked for the future, and held 53 'other' events (meetings, events, etc.).
Wildhare has opened it's doors and doubled projections, seeing over 13,000 people visit since April.
The Wells Fargo building is now 80% full.
Hometana has opened their shop next to the Celtic Cowboy.
The Greystone Inn is being redone and molded into the new Gibson Hotel, construction is currently underway.
Life in Bloom has opened their doors in the Times Square Building.
Honey Hippo is a new play café where parents can bring their children 5 and under to play and also relax.
Studio Montage has moved into their new space in the Wells Fargo building, their official grand opening will be on November 12.
The Baatz Building is going through demos and construction with the hopes to be open to help the homeless population by the fall of 2024.
The Station Lofts/Apartments are currently under construction and plan to put 121 units on the market in the spring of 2024.
Alluvion Health gave an update on the Rocky Mountain building, completion should be around August of 2024 and they will bring in 50-100 new health care related jobs.
Rib and Chop house hopes to be open in April of 2023 and plans to have a grand opening event that is a week long.
