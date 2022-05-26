LEWISTOWN, Mont. - Law enforcement is investigating after a 14-year-old boy was found deceased.
On Wednesday, May 25, Central Montana Dispatch received a call reporting an unresponsive male around 10:43 pm.
Fergus County Sheriff Richard Vaughn says Lewistown Fire, ambulance and Fergus County Sheriff/Coroner personnel responded.
It was found the teen was deceased on arrival, and he has been identified as Colt Reisig, a resident of Fergus County.
At this time the cause and manner of death have not been determined, and the case is under investigation by the Fergus County Sheriff/Coroner’s Office. No further information has been released.
Counselors are available for students at the schools, and community counselors and other resources are available by calling the Fergus County Sheriff’s Office at 406-535-3415 according to Sheriff Vaughn.
