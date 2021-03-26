Weather Alert

...HIGH WIND WATCH IN EFFECT FROM SUNDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH LATE SUNDAY NIGHT... * WHAT...Southwest winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 50 mph possible over the plains, 40 to 55 mph with gusts to 75 mph along the Rocky Mountain Front. * WHERE...Northern Rocky Mountain Front, Eastern Glacier, Cascade, Central and Southern Lewis and Clark, Toole, Liberty, Eastern Pondera, Southern Rocky Mountain Front and Eastern Teton. * WHEN...From Sunday afternoon through late Sunday night. * IMPACTS...Strong winds may blow down trees and power lines. Some power outages are possible. Travel may become difficult, especially for high profile vehicles. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Monitor the latest forecasts and warnings for updates on this situation. Fasten loose objects or shelter objects in a safe location prior to the onset of winds. &&

...FIRE WEATHER WATCH IN EFFECT FROM SUNDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH SUNDAY EVENING FOR GUSTY WINDS AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY FOR FIRE WEATHER ZONES 113, 115, AND 117... The National Weather Service in Great Falls has issued a Fire Weather Watch for gusty winds and low relative humidity, which is in effect from Sunday afternoon through Sunday evening. * AFFECTED AREA...Hill and Blaine Counties, Chouteau and Fergus Counties and Central and Eastern Lewis and Clark National Forest Areas. * WINDS...Southwest 15 to 25 mph with gusts of 40 to 50 mph at times. * RELATIVE HUMIDITY...As low as 20 percent. * IMPACTS...Any new fire in grassy areas may be difficult to contain. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... A Fire Weather Watch means that critical fire weather conditions are possible. A combination of gusty winds, low relative humidity, and warm temperatures will create high fire growth potential. Please advise the appropriate officials or fire crews in these areas of this Fire Weather Watch. &&