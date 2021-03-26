CUT BANK, Mont. - An investigation is ongoing after the body of a 61-year-old woman was found lying in an alley in the southeast area of Cut Bank on Jan. 1.
The woman, identified as Judy Hanway, 61, of Cut Bank, was found after the Cut Bank Police Department and the Glacier County Sheriff’s Office responded to a call for an individual laying in an alley.
Hanway’s body was transported to the Montana State Crime Lab, and the lab reported she had suffered traumatic injuries which resulted in her death.
At this time the case is under investigation by law enforcement.
The Cut Bank Police Department is working in conjunction with the Glacier County Sheriff’s Office and the Federal Bureau of Investigation.
Anyone with information is asked to call (406) 873-2289 and leave a message for Assistant Chief Joshua Simonds or email jsimonds@cityofcutbank.org, or call (406) 873-2711 and leave a message for Glacier County Sheriff Sergeant Judd Milender.