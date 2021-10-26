LEWISTOWN, Mont. - Authorities are investigating an alleged homicide-suicide that took place in Geyser early Friday.
According to a release from the Judith Basin Coroner's Office, Joseph Richard, 42, appeared to have killed his wife, Mea Corylus Mathies, and then killed himself.
Investigators are doing autopsies on both bodies at the Montana State Crime Lab in Billings.
The Montana Department of Criminal Investigation and the Judith Basin County coroner and sheriff's office are investigating the incident.