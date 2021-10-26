Weather Alert

...HIGH WIND WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 4 AM TO 6 PM MDT WEDNESDAY... * WHAT...West winds 30 to 40 mph with gusts up to 60 mph expected. * WHERE...Cascade, Judith Basin, Meagher, Chouteau, Eastern Pondera, Eastern Teton, Liberty, Toole, and Central and Southern Lewis and Clark Counties. * WHEN...From 4 AM to 6 PM MDT Wednesday. * IMPACTS...Damaging winds could blow down trees and power lines. Travel could be difficult, especially for high profile vehicles. Halloween decorations could become damaged or blow away if not properly secured. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Remain in the lower levels of your home during the windstorm, and avoid windows. Watch for falling debris and tree limbs. Use caution if you must drive. &&