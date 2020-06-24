Some residents at the Montana State Hospital, also referred to as Warm Springs, are concerned they aren’t receiving their stimulus checks.
According to an anonymous source who reached out to KFBB, Warm Springs staff offered to “handle” residents’ stimulus checks by depositing the money and ordering goods for them from various online stores. However, this source says residents were later informed that the stimulus checks couldn’t be used to purchase those goods, and would instead be directly deposited into their Warm Springs accounts.
Since the alleged miscommunication, this source says the IRS has since flagged several residents at Warm Springs, saying they were never supposed to receive a stimulus check and need to return the $1,200.
It is unclear how many residents at Warm Springs were supposedly affected.
We reached out to Jon Ebelt at the Department of Public Health and Human Services, the state branch that oversees Warm Springs. He sent the following statement:
“The IRS identified several Montana State Hospital patients [who] received stimulus checks in error. MSH staff’s only role has been to distribute a letter that was prepared by the Board of Visitors containing information that the patient advocacy organization believed that relevant patients should have. MSH staff distributed the letter for the Board of Visitors as a courtesy. We’d refer you to the IRS for any further questions.”
According to the IRS, there are specific situations in which a person would not be eligible to receive a stimulus check. Those include:
Someone else claims you as a dependent
You are incarcerated
You filled out a specific type of Tax Return
You make too much money
You don’t have a social security number