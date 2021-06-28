GREAT FALLS, Mont. - Mr. Golden Sun has definitely come out to play in Montana as temperatures are rising to the triple digits. According to Skin Cancer Foundation Statistics, one in every five Americans will develop skin cancer in their lifetime.
The sun can be dangerous if you are not prepared. The best way to keep yourself safe from the sun is by regularly applying sunscreen.
Choose either a lotion or spray sunscreen, it does not matter, but be sure to check that expiration date.
Most sunscreens have a shelf life of two to three years, however, dermatologist Casey Barker recommends getting a new bottle every year.
“I cannot tell you, every year, how many people… I see people all the time who come in with a horrible sunburn and they go, 'oh my sunscreen was expired and I didn’t know.' so it will lose efficacy, absolutely! Best thing you can do is just buy new stuff at the beginning of each spring,” Barker said.
Barker also suggested using UPF clothing, also known as ultraviolet protection factor clothing. These are garments made of breathable material which protects the wearer from the sun's rays. While this is a nice added layer of protection, it is best to stay safe with a layer of sunscreen underneath.
“We can't change the genetic factors that contribute to skin cancer but this is a modifiable risk factor. If you can do something to reduce your risk of cancer you should be doing it.”
Barker added that if you are in the sun for a long period of time it is best practice to apply sunscreen throughout the day.