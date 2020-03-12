GREAT FALLS - When it comes to fighting against the coronavirus there are several different tools and methods being used. one tool specifically for the treasure state is only available in three places Missoula, Billings and Great Falls.
This may look like something out of a movie but what it's actually designed for is to keep you safe under the most severe circumstances.
The pod acts as a barrier to infectious germs.
Keeping them in and out...part of the way it does this is with a built-in air system that allows the person inside to have a private source of air so they aren't breathing the potential infection into the sealed in ambulance with the emergency workers during transport.
“We GFMS would come to input the patient in the ISO Pod make them as comfortable as can be and they take them to let's say Missoula, Kalispell or Billings any of our partner coalitions to receive that higher level of care.” Erik Haivala/ Assistant Chief Of Operations, GFEMS
I got the chance to take the pod for a test drive around the facility and while inside.
I have to admit it was pretty cozy, provided you don't mind a closed in tight space.
Now if you are at home and call 9-1-1 for help that does not mean you will be automatically put into the pod.
It is a case by case basis and it is generally used for long transports to other areas.
“As with the ISO Pod and with any medical emergency we are going to show up and treat you the best way we can because of no matter what our patients are still humans.” Erik Haivala/ Assistant Chief Of Operations, GFEMS
There are currently no cases in Montana of the Coronavirus.