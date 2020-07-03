Weather Alert

...SIGNIFICANT WEATHER ADVISORY FOR CENTRAL LEWIS AND CLARK... NORTHWESTERN MEAGHER...SOUTH CENTRAL TETON AND SOUTHWESTERN CASCADE COUNTIES UNTIL 745 PM MDT... AT 657 PM MDT, DOPPLER RADAR WAS TRACKING STRONG THUNDERSTORMS ALONG A LINE EXTENDING FROM 18 MILES SOUTH OF AUGUSTA TO 29 MILES SOUTHEAST OF CASCADE. MOVEMENT WAS NORTH AT 25 MPH. WIND GUSTS UP TO 50 MPH WILL BE POSSIBLE WITH THESE STORMS. LOCATIONS IMPACTED INCLUDE... CASCADE, BOWMANS CORNER, EDEN, TOWER ROCK STATE PARK AND CRAIG.

...AIRPORT WEATHER WARNING... THE NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE IN GREAT FALLS HAS ISSUED AN AIRPORT WEATHER WARNING FOR... GREAT FALLS INTERNATIONAL AIRPORT /GTF/ THE FOLLOWING WEATHER HAZARDS ARE EXPECTED: WIND GUSTS 50 MPH OR HIGHER. HAIL OF 1/2 INCH OR GREATER. LAT...LON 4745 11139 4750 11139 4750 11133 4745 11133

...A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 800 PM MDT FOR SOUTHWESTERN CHOUTEAU AND NORTHERN CASCADE COUNTIES... AT 737 PM MDT, SEVERE THUNDERSTORMS WERE LOCATED ALONG A LINE EXTENDING FROM 9 MILES NORTHWEST OF BELT TO 6 MILES EAST OF FORT SHAW, MOVING NORTHEAST AT 30 MPH. HAZARD...60 MPH WIND GUSTS AND QUARTER SIZE HAIL. SOURCE...RADAR INDICATED. IMPACT...HAIL DAMAGE TO VEHICLES IS EXPECTED. EXPECT WIND DAMAGE TO ROOFS, SIDING, AND TREES. LOCATIONS IMPACTED INCLUDE... THE EAST SIDE OF GREAT FALLS WILL LIKELY BE IMPACTED THE MOST. EXPECT BRIEF HEAVY RAINFALL. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... FOR YOUR PROTECTION MOVE TO AN INTERIOR ROOM ON THE LOWEST FLOOR OF A BUILDING. && HAIL...1.00IN; WIND...60MPH