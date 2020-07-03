GREAT FALLS - You’ve probably heard fireworks go off already, as many get ready to celebrate America’s Independence Day. However, for veterans dealing with Post Traumatic Stress Disorder, these sounds can bring back painful memories.
The booming noise can remind veterans of weapons they faced while on active duty, when their lives were on the line, like guns, rockets and mortars.
“Having something like that, that kind of a trigger go off, it’s just really hard for them to deal with,” said Joe Parsetich, the National 2nd Jr. Vice Commander with Disabled American Veterans.
Parsetich, who served in the Vietnam War during the late 1960s, avoids firework shows for that very reason, choosing to observe the occasion more quietly in national parks with his wife, away from any displays.
“It’s against the law to discharge any kind of fireworks in the national park service. So it was just a safe haven is all,” Parsetich explained.
He describes hearing fireworks as an unpleasant experience, at times breaking into sweat, and shaking while reliving his experiences of war.
“It’s very very unsettling at best,” he said.
And while celebratory explosions can remind other vets of their trauma, they may react differently depending on their past and level of PTSD.
”There’s different ways you can trigger that trauma. By not only like the smell of the explosive powder, but then also the noise of the explosion, and then also the flashes of light,” said Dusti Zimmer, a behavioral health director at Alluvion Health.
“When explosions happen and a veteran is out there, they might hit the ground as far as for safety, or they may become violent in a survival mode,” said Parsetich.
These symptoms, and those like it, may also increase in age for older veterans with PTSD, according to the U.S. Dept. of Veterans Affairs.
While Parsetich encourages everyone to enjoy their Fourth of July, he also asks the community to follow city rules and regulations, such as launching fireworks from private property in Great Falls. With limited hours for using them throughout the day and evening, this gives veterans a way to avoid the noise, if they choose to.
“All we’re asking for is a little bit of consideration for those people who have invisible wounds that these triggers can bring to the surface again,” said Parsetich.
While some areas like Missoula and Helena ban fireworks outright during this time of year, cities and towns across Montana may have different laws that determine when and how you can use them safely. You can find some of them below.
Havre
Residents can use fireworks within city limits beginning at 8:00 AM until midnight from July 2 to the 4
Only “common fireworks” are allowed under the U.S. Department of Transportation’s Hazardous Materials Regulation. Skyrockets, roman candles and bottle rockets do not fall under this category, according to the Havre Police Department.
Great Falls
The sale and use of fireworks within City limits can only take place on July 2, 3 and 4 from 8:00 AM to midnight.
Supervising adults must be within 10 feet of children seven years and younger when they’re celebrating with fireworks.
Residents can only launch fireworks on private property, and clean up any trash that’s left behind afterwards.
Bozeman, Belgrade, Manhattan, Three Forks and West Yellowstone.
Fireworks can only be used during certain times of the day, and cannot be sparked on public lands
If you’d like to learn more about the basics of PTSD, the National Center for Posttraumatic Stress Disorder has an online booklet that touches on its causes, other symptoms and possible paths to treatment.