GREAT FALLS- As COVID-19 is impacting many small businesses around the Treasure State, Jason Meredith is doing his part to help local businesses get customers in the door by putting multiple businesses reward cards, loyalty cards and programs into one app on your smartphone.
“We want to help local businesses stay local… and it seems like no matter where you’re at, the best places to eat, the best little shops, the coolest little places are all local,” said Meredith.
iX Montana encourages people to spend and shop locally, and the app is designed to include local businesses in cities across Montana.
“For example, coupons, you hit coupons and it gives you a listing of all the cities. Then whatever city you’re in you go ahead and hit that and then it gives you options of coffee shops, bistros, food and beverage, and local shops,” said Meredith.
Jason Meredith, owner and developer of iX Montana says there are really two parts to the app- The business side and the consumer side.
“From the consumer side of things, a lot of people love the fact that it’s a bunch of things in one app. So, they’re not having to have 15-20 different apps in their city. For the business side of things, it helps them leverage the power of community.”
He also says it’s more than just business and consumers that benefit from the app.
“Anytime a business subscribes to the app, a portion of that revenue goes to an organization called Free International. Free International is an organization to fight human trafficking. We think that’s really important,” said Meredith.
Meredith says a portion of the revenue also goes back into the business. This is because he purchases items from the business to give away in the scratch card games portion of the app.
“So, you have all these different options in one app and it’s all about the community,” said Meredith.
The app will be available starting the 15th of this month on the apple app store, google play, and online and it is completely free to download and use.
If you’re a business that wants to be added to the app, you can reach Meredith at info@ixplore.io