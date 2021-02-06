EAST GLACIER - A jackknifed semi-truck is blocking a lane on US-2.
According to the Montana Department of Transportation’s Travel Info website, the lane blockage is about eight miles southwest of East Glacier at mile marker 202.
The cause of the incident is currently unknown, however, the MDT is reporting US-2 in the area as snow and ice-covered and that there is reduced visibility.
Anyone traveling in the area can expect reduced speeds and single lane traffic.
