GREAT FALLS, Mont. - 17 years ago, the Lewis and Clark Interpretive Center ran on a $10,000 budget.
As the Lewis and Clark Foundation's Executive Director Jay Russell took the mission 'to inspire financial support' seriously as he helped expand the budget to $330,000.
"He's responsible for all planning and budgeting for a five year program and all operations of the Lewis and Clark Foundation and marketing," Dwight Smith, president of the board of directors for the foundation, said.
From the Interpretative Center, to Waking the Dead, to the Lewis and Clark Festival, to permanent educational exhibits, Jay has had his hand in keeping history alive.
"Lewis and Clark is such a big part of our history and something we're very proud of," said Russell.
"The Great Falls Airport Exhibit, he did all that himself. So now 400,000 visitors a year get to see that exhibit. And as a result the Interpretive Center is one of the largest - number one tourist attraction in Great Falls," said Dwight and Norma Ashby Smith, board member of the foundation.
"It's been rewarding for me to make a difference in the community and see projects happen like that and to say hey our community is better off," said Russell.
His friends and family say he is always willing to go out of his way to care for the community.
"Jay is just always, wherever he is always willing to help. And not just willing but anxious to help," said Ron Nelson, Jay's step-brother.
"He's really willing to drop everything to help people. He owns a lot of rentals and he helps his tenants - he'll go over to their house at midnight to help them with their water heater or whatever it is and he works super hard to make sure the people he's around are taken care of. I think he's done that really well through the Lewis and Clark Interpretive Center. He's really taken - gone beyond his job description to really make sure that the community knows the Lewis and Clark Interpretive Center exists and has a good time when they come," said Megan Sybrant, Jay's daughter.
Jay is set to retire on June 30, 2021.
He says after that, he plans on spending more time with his family and his grandchildren.