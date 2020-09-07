Weather Alert

THE FOLLOWING MESSAGE IS TRANSMITTED AT THE REQUEST OF THE MONTANA DEPARTMENT OF JUSTICE. THE MISSING ENDANGERED PERSON ADVISORY HAS BEEN CANCELED FOR NICHOLAS GOLDER. HE HAS BEEN LOCATED SAFE IN BILLINGS. FORT COLLINS POLICE DEPARTMENT THANKS EVERYONE FOR THEIR ASSISTANCE.

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM MDT THIS EVENING ABOVE 6000 FEET... * WHAT...SNOW OCCURRING ABOVE 6000 FEET. ADDITIONAL SNOW ACCUMULATIONS OF 1 TO 3 INCHES. WINDS GUSTING AS HIGH AS 40 MPH. * WHERE...MEAGHER, JUDITH BASIN, FERGUS, CASCADE AND CENTRAL AND SOUTHERN LEWIS AND CLARK. * WHEN...UNTIL 9 PM MDT THIS EVENING. * IMPACTS...WET SNOW AND UNSEASONABLY COLD CONDITIONS WILL IMPACT THOSE TRAVELING, RECREATING OR WORKING OUTDOORS AT HIGHER ELEVATIONS IN THE MOUNTAINS. MINOR ACCUMULATION OF SLUSH ON SOME HIGHER ELEVATION PASSES COULD MAKE ROAD SURFACES SLIPPERY. WET SNOW COULD BRING DOWN SMALL TREE LIMBS. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... SLOW DOWN AND USE CAUTION WHILE TRAVELING. THE LATEST ROAD CONDITIONS FOR THE STATE YOU ARE CALLING FROM CAN BE OBTAINED BY CALLING 5 1 1. TO SEE A GRAPHICAL REPRESENTATION OF THE DEGREE OF STRESS ON YOUNG LIVESTOCK, PLEASE VISIT OUR WEBPAGE AND SELECT LOCAL PROGRAMS, THEN COLD AIR ADVISORY FOR NEWBORN LIVESTOCK. &&