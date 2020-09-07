The nets are up and people are excited to pick up their paddles on the pickleball court once again as Jaycee Park improvements near completion.
The renovations include six new pickleball courts, a new basketball court, a new pavilion, and ADA sidewalks.
“Our engineering department with the city did an excellent job and united materials who is the general contractor really put out a good product. So, we’re very pleased with the park," said Patty Rearden, the deputy parks and recreation director.
Rearden says the most anticipated park of the renovations were the pickleball courts as players have been waiting patiently for them to go up.
“I’ve been waiting since the first of July. I’ve been watching them build and taking pictures of the whole process and so I was really excited for this on Monday morning," said Don Godtle, a pickleball player.
The renovations were mostly paid for by the park maintenance district. Some donations came from pickleball groups as they helped the city plan for the new courts.
“The pickleball group has been working with the city ever since they came out with their big planned document for whatever was going to happen in the recreation field of Great Falls. So, we were working with the city to develop our pickleball courts," said Godtle
Before the pickleball courts, there were two tennis courts that were in poor condition.
“We’ve been able to do a lot of things that our aging facilities needed," said Rearden.
Rearden says people are getting outside more and taking advantage of the park since COVID-19.
Godtle has a piece of advice for anyone wanting to take advantage of the new pickleball courts, or the new renovations...
“Come out an enjoy them," said Godtle.
There are a few things that need to be finished up including seeding, sodding, and installing the picnic tables in the pavilion.