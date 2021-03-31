Jeremiah Johnson Brewing Company expands service to 10 other states

GREAT FALLS, Mont. - Despite the effects of COVID-19, one local brewery is blossoming more than ever and now expanding its service to 10 other states.
While some businesses have fallen by the wayside, Jeremiah Johnson Brewing Company has taken its service to the next level. When the pandemic forced the company to provide more packaged beer than normal, it was that change that helped them survive the storm.
"That was really a benefit to us. The demand for packaged beer seemed to increase obviously with the shutdown of on-premise establishments. So we we’re just fortunate to be in that position," Owner Jeremiah Johnson said.
Jeremiah Johnson Brewing Company now serves customers in states like Idaho, Wyoming, Washington, and North and South Dakota.
The company also added two more fermenters and a new packaging line that produces 96 beers a minute.
After three years in business, Johnson says it's a dream come true seeing his business grow like this.
"It’s unbelievable for me to just be able to build a company and provide good jobs for people and there's a lot of stress that comes along with it but there's no lack of energy either," he said.
Thanks to the Glacier Restaurant Group, the brewing company has been able to provide beer for restaurants across the country.
"We provide their proprietary beer for all their restaurants across the country called Driftboat amber," Johnson said. "In addition to that, they put some of our other beers on tap and all their stores as well."
Johnson says this move did require some investment, but hopes working with other states will continue to help build his brand.