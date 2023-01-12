GEYSER, Mont. – The American Farm Bureau Federation and equipment manufacturer John Deere have come to an agreement to allow farmers and ranchers to do their own repair work on their equipment.
This fight has been brewing for years, as John Deere has required farmers and ranchers to use their own repair employees on equipment, all in an effort to protect intellectual property. Now, Montanans can tackle their problems right away, and in a timely manner.
Multiple lawsuits over the years have alleged that John Deere was interfering with farmer’s abilities to plant and harvest crops in a timely manner. Now, those same farmers can buy documentation, data, and diagnostics that are used by the Deere repair shop.
“Some of these people have spent seven, eight hundred thousand dollars for that equipment,” Montana Farmers Union President Walter Schweitzer says. “and really they find out that they are leasing it, renting it… it’s not theirs, because they don’t have the right to repair.”
Now with the agreement, farmers like Schweitzer won’t have to wait weeks for repair employees to travel to far off places in Montana, which means less idle equipment, and more farming that can be ton.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.