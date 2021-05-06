Join our 5th annual Shred Day to eliminate the possibility of identity theft

GREAT FALLS, Mont. - Tax season is coming to a close and it's more important than ever to properly dispose of the documents you no longer need to protect your identity in the long run.

"It's tax season right now so you're handling more papers with personal information on it, W2s, anything like that. Store them securely in your home, but then when you don't need them, make sure that you shred them. There's different time frames for keeping documents like that, so make sure that you keep the things that you need, but when you're ready to dispose them, make sure that you do so in a safe and secure manner,” Becky Timmons, Vice President of Marketing at the Montana Federal Credit Union said.

Private parties, not businesses, may visit the Montana Federal Credit Union between 14th and 15th Street South right behind the Paris Gibson Museum of Art from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.to demolish their records. People may bring up to four bags or boxes full of records they wish to permanently destroy.

"We recommend anything with your personal information on it; your name, your birth date, your Social Security number, phone numbers, and addresses are really something that if they were to get into the hands of someone with bad intentions, that could lead them to finding out your identity and income from bank statements bill medical record. If you have anything that you do not need anymore and think that you want to get rid of, please try to bring it down, we'll shred it for free just so your information stays out of garbage cans or landfills," Timmons said.

Our fifth annual Shred Day helps protect your private information to make sure this data doesn’t fall into the wrong hands as cases of fraudulent activity continue in Cascade County. Tearing up or tossing important documents after you no longer need them isn’t enough protection against identity theft or exposure.

"We have had so much fraud lately on our accounts and it comes from different directions. It's either online or people trying to deposit checks that aren't real, things like that. We do have stolen identity cases when somebody gets a Social Security number and starts taking out Credit or applying for loans in people's names. So we do see a lot of that. You really can never be too careful when it comes to your personal information so that's why we really stress properly disposing of your personal information so it doesn't get into the hands of somebody that could use it against you," Timmons said.

We’re also teaming up with the Great Falls Food Bank to host a community food drive Thursday.