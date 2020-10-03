GREAT FALLS - JROTC cadets will be walking 14 miles today to recognize the Bataan march.
14 miles is what the cadets will be walking and running this Saturday all in part to raise awareness for Montana PIOS, MIAS, veterans, and those impacted by the Bataan death march.
The Bataan death march got its name back in World War 2 after the surrender of the Bataan peninsula to the Japanese.
Roughly 75 thousand American and Filipino troops were forced to march 65 miles to prison camps, in intense heat while suffering harsh treatment by the Japanese guards.
The cadets hope to raise enough money in pledges at least 2500 dollars to have a bench and plaque made for the memorial.
“Learning about it was very interesting I was taught about this from a very young age coming from two marine core veterans just the process of getting to this event and getting and seeing it all come together is very satisfying,” said Chance Gerbert, Senior, Great Falls High School.
If you are in the area it is asked that you watch from a distance to help keep everyone safe and healthy during these times.