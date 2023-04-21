GREAT FALLS, Mont. - A district court judge in Great Falls has denied a State motion to dismiss a lawsuit brought by five Indian nations.
Challenging what they call the state's failure to fulfill a constitutional mandate, teaching the history and culture of the first peoples of Montana, in consultation with local tribes.
In her written opinion, Eighth Circuit District Court Judge Amy Eddy said “the tribal plaintiffs have sufficiently alleged a past, present and future injury to their ability to work cooperatively with educational agencies and personnel in developing and providing Indian education."
Judge Eddy also agreed with the plaintiff's claim that these 'injuries' will result in racism, bullying, stereotyping, prejudice, mental and emotional harm, and loss of heritage.
The ACLU says the case, Yellow Kidney versus The Montana Office of Public Instruction, seeks to address implementation of curriculum for public schools about Native American history and culture, with a particular emphasis on the state's tribes and how they fit into that history.
