GREAT FALLS, Mont. - Judges are needed for this year’s Great Falls College MSU Regional Middle & High School Science and Engineering Fairs.
This year’s science fairs will look different with the implementation of virtual judging, but the Great Falls College (GFC) MSU says students will be presenting live and judges will have the opportunity to ask questions and interact with students.
The Great Falls College MSU Regional Middle & High School Science and Engineering Fairs will be held virtually Tuesday, March 9, 2021, from 9:00 am to 12:00 pm.
If you would like to help judge, GFC MSU recommends having a device with audio and video capabilities.
To register as a judge, you can sign up online here by selecting the “Create an Account” tab and selecting “Judge.”
The Great Falls College fair is one of four regional science fairs in Montana and is affiliated with the Intel International Science and Engineering Fair.
The top two grand award high school project winners from this fair will compete at the Intel ISEF. The middle school fair is affiliated with the Broadcom MASTERS Fair, a program of the Society for Science and the Public according to GFC MSU.
Broadcom MASTERS nominations are available to the top 10 percent of the estimated sixth- through eighth-grade students who participate.