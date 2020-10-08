STANFORD, Mont. - Judith Basin County is going into stage one fire restrictions effective Friday, Oct. 9 at 12:01 a.m.
The stage one fire restrictions cover all private, state and Bureau of Land Management (BLM) property within the county.
BLM says in a release they are banning the following activities under the stage one fire restrictions:
- Assembling, sustaining or using a fire or campfire unless listed in the exemptions
- Smoking outside of an enclosed vehicle or building, developed recreation area or an area within a minimum of 3-feet from flammable objects.
"Exemptions to the above Stage 1 prohibitions are allowed for persons using a device solely fueled by liquid petroleum or LPG; for a federal, state, or local officer, or member of an organized law enforcement, rescue, or firefighting force in the performance of an official duty; or persons with a permit or written authorization allowing the otherwise prohibited act or omission."
BLM says Petroleum and Roosevelt counties are canceling their fire restrictions effective Friday, Oct. 9 at 12:01 a.m.
Golden Valley and Wheatland counties are still under stage one fire restrictions on private, state, and federal property until further notice.
"The Lewistown Area Restrictions Group would like to remind the public when working and recreating outdoors to please continue to use extreme caution to decrease the chance of human-caused fires and avoid resource and property damage," BLM says in the release. "Anyone who causes a wildland fire intentionally or through negligence may be held accountable for damage and suppression costs."
BLM says they would like to remind the public to be extra careful when off-roading in a vehicle, smoking, using a firearm or using a fire for warmth and cooking as they can easily ignite a fire.
BLM adds the public must have a burning permit when burning debris and the permits may have further restrictions. For details on burn permits, consult with your local sheriff's office or fire department.