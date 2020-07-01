Judy Ericksen recognized for years of volunteer work throughout the community

GREAT FALLS- The Paris Gibson committee takes time each year to show their appreciation to leaders throughout the community by honoring one special person with the 'Paris Gibson' award. They have been doing this for the last 11 years.
Paris Gibson award first started in 2009 and it all began to show recognition to the founder of this great city.
Every July one community member is recognized based on their volunteer work in and around the electric city.
The committee has even continued the legacy of planting a tree for each award winner to perpetuate the idea Paris Gibson had of making a city of trees.
Norma Smith, who is a former award winner, says that she enjoys recognizing these community members for all their hard work.
Smith says, “Our very first winner was a really exciting person, Doug Wicks, who is the father of the River's Edge Trail... and just think of the thousands of people who have benefited for his vision of putting this wonderful trail that goes I think sixty miles along our river. “
This year Judy Ericksen took home the plaque.
She’s been helping out with arts and donating to the Cascade County jail library for over 40 years.
Ericksen says she’s learned so much while helping out across the community, and she’s honored for the recognition.
Ericksen says, “I’m in "aw" of the people who have won in the past and they’re my heroes and my mentors and so I’m just grateful to be part of it.”
Ericksen volunteers at the jail every week and plans to continue staying active in the community.