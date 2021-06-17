GREAT FALLS, Mont. - A Proclamation was made declaring Juneteenth an official city holiday.

Juneteenth commemorates the day when the last slaves in the United States were officially freed on June 19, 1865.

For city commissioner Mary Sheehy Moe, it was the call to action and unrest around our nation alongside a little help from Malmstrom Air Force base that made the decision to host a Juneteenth celebration an easy one.

"We have had a heightened awareness since the George Floyd death and the subsequent reactions to that throughout the country to how we might improve race relations here in Great Falls," Sheehy Moe said.

Sheehy Moe worked beside airwoman and sergeant at arms of the diversity and inclusion council, Michelia Rivera-Acosta.

"I think the reason why it's important is because there is so much black history here that a lot of people don't know. I think adding this to the black history is going to open minds to 'okay Great Falls is celebrating Juneteenth a small city in Montana'," Rivera-Acosta said.

Malmstrom Airforce Base is key to bringing diversity to Great Falls, as airmen from all over the U.S. try to make this place 'home' for the short time that they're here.

"The people that are stationed here, most of them are from the south, different parts of the world and they are not able to celebrate Juneteenth I think this is the greatest opportunity to say well I know you're not home but let's make this a home. And Juneteenth is going to provide that," Rivera-Acosta said

While Saturday will be a day of celebration of freedom, it's the work the city has been doing over the last year to really help bring things to light for everyone who lives here.

"We have been engaged in conversations both as city staff and leadership and as the city commission with various groups around town to make sure that we are living up to the full measure of our creed as Americans. And those discussions have been very productive, I feel very good about what we are doing and have done as a community," Sheehy Moe said.

"I want everyone to know that Great Falls is progressive and they surely are progressive and if this doesn’t show that then I don't know what else," Rivera-Acosta said.

Juneteenth is all about celebrating freedom but for some, it carries a bigger meaning.

"To me it means I feel your pain, I'm here with you and I'm going to do something about it. I know I will because I have a good fight in me," Rivera-Acosta said.

The Juneteenth celebration will be held Saturday at the Gibson Park bandshell from 1 P.M. to 5 P.M.