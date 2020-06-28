GREAT FALLS- This week, Junior Rangers will learn to “Be Bear Aware” in the Junior Ranger program's first Zoom classroom.
The First Peoples Buffalo Jump State Park Summer Ranger Program will feature the “Be Bear Aware” event on Thursday, July 2 at 10:00 am.
Chuck Bartlebaugh will be hosting the Zoom classroom on information and resources we need so we can safely and responsibly enjoy bears in the wild.
“Has it seen me? Should I back away slowly or run away? Are there any others around? These might be some of the questions running through your mind if you spot a bear out in the wild. Bears are not mean or malicious- they are wild– and all wild animals need their space,” The First Peoples Buffalo Jump State Park said in the description of the event.
The program is open to all ages but is formatted for children 6-12 years old.
To register for the Zoom classroom and get the log in information you can email the park at sarah.norlin@mt.gov, call (406) 866-2177, or direct message The First Peoples Buffalo Jump State Park on Facebook or Instagram.