Weather Alert

...FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT MDT TONIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY AFTERNOON... THE FLOOD WATCH CONTINUES FOR * PORTIONS OF CENTRAL MONTANA...NORTH CENTRAL MONTANA AND WEST CENTRAL MONTANA, INCLUDING THE FOLLOWING AREAS, IN CENTRAL MONTANA, CASCADE. IN NORTH CENTRAL MONTANA, EASTERN GLACIER, EASTERN PONDERA, EASTERN TETON, NORTHERN ROCKY MOUNTAIN FRONT, SOUTHERN ROCKY MOUNTAIN FRONT AND TOOLE. IN WEST CENTRAL MONTANA, CENTRAL AND SOUTHERN LEWIS AND CLARK. * FROM MIDNIGHT MDT TONIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY AFTERNOON * PERIODS OF MODERATE TO HEAVY RAIN ARE LIKELY TO DEVELOP LATE TODAY AND TONIGHT WITH RAIN CONTINUING THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT AND SHOWERS THROUGH TUESDAY. THE HIGHEST RAINFALL TOTALS ARE LIKELY ALONG AND ADJACENT TO THE ROCKY MOUNTAIN FRONT WHERE 1 TO 4 INCHES, WITH LOCALIZED AMOUNTS UP TO 6 INCHES, ARE POSSIBLE NEAR THE SOUTHERN ROCKY MOUNTAIN FRONT WEST OF AUGUSTA. * LOCALLY INTENSE RAINFALL LATER TODAY AND TONIGHT WILL INITIALLY LEAD TO STREAM RISES WITH POTENTIAL FOR STREAM FLOODING AND EFFECTS TO RURAL AND MOUNTAIN ROADS ALONG THE ROCKY MOUNTAIN FRONT. LATEST FORECASTS INDICATE THE DEARBORN AND SUN RIVERS COULD RISE TO FLOOD STAGE BY MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY WITH LATER RISES TO FLOOD STAGE POSSIBLE ON THE MARIAS RIVER NEAR SHELBY AND SAINT MARY RIVER NEAR THE INTERNATIONAL BOUNDARY. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... A FLOOD WATCH MEANS THERE IS A POTENTIAL FOR FLOODING BASED ON CURRENT FORECASTS. YOU SHOULD MONITOR LATER FORECASTS AND BE ALERT FOR POSSIBLE FLOOD WARNINGS. THOSE LIVING IN AREAS PRONE TO FLOODING SHOULD BE PREPARED TO TAKE ACTION SHOULD FLOODING DEVELOP. &&