Press release from the First Peoples Buffalo Jump State Park:
GREAT FALLS, Mont. - First Peoples Buffalo Jump State Park will once again offer a Junior Ranger program for children this summer.
These free, hands-on programs will help children learn about topics important to the ecological and cultural history of the buffalo jump. Programs are open to all ages, but are best suited for those 6 to 12 years old, and will be held every Thursday through August 18, with two time slots: 10 a.m. to 12 p.m., or 1 – 3 p.m. A guardian must accompany the child for the entire program.
Children attending at least two programs will receive a junior ranger badge, and those attending seven or more programs will receive an invitation to the Junior Ranger Camp Out in late August. Participants will also be eligible for other prize drawings.
2022 Junior Ranger Program Schedule
June 16 – Fire works
June 23 – Be bear aware
June 30 – Hello to bison
July 7 – I notice, I wonder, it reminds me of . . .
July 14 – Teaming up with microbes
July 21 – The underdog of the prairie
July 28 – Play your heart out
August 4 – Need storage?
August 11 – Sssnakes
August 18 – Be a leave no trace ace
August 26-27 – Junior Ranger Camp Out
For more information or to register, call 406-866-2217, or email: Mikaela.Ortega@mt.gov
