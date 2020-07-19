GREAT FALLS- This Thursday, the First Peoples Buffalo Jump State Park’s Junior Ranger Program will be learning about noxious weeds.
Noxious weeds are destructive to Montana’s landscape, displacing native plant species, increasing soil erosion and decreasing wildlife habitat.
This week’s program will be held virtually on Thursday, July 23 and Junior Rangers will learn all about how invasive species impact Montana’s ecosystems and natural resources.
A weed pull will also be held on Saturday, July 25 for anyone who is interested, more information will be posted on the First Peoples Buffalo Jump State Park Facebook page.
If you want to know more or have any questions, you can contact the park at 406-866-2217 or email sarah.norlin@mt.gov.