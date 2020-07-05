This week, those participating in the First Peoples Buffalo Jump’s Junior Ranger Program will be learning about the snakes that live at the jump and in Montana.
The program this week is being held over Zoom, and Jeremy Allestad from the Montana Reptile Rescue will be teaching.
According to the event’s description, ten species of snakes live in Montana, and during the Zoom classroom, Junior Rangers will discover what makes all of them special and see them in action.
You can register for the Zoom classroom and get the login information by emailing sarah.norlin@mt.gov, calling (406) 866-2217, or direct messaging the First Peoples Buffalo Jump State Park on Facebook or Instagram.