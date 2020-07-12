GREAT FALLS- On Thursday, July 16, the First Peoples Buffalo Jump State Park Junior Ranger program will go over the importance of sagebrush in many Native American cultures.
“These plants were used by the First Peoples as medicines, cleaning agents, and they still play an important role in the ceremonies of several Native tribes,” the park wrote in the description of the event.
Junior Rangers will virtually learn from Ranger Mert about the different sagebrush plants that grow in the park and how the First Peoples of Montana used it.
For more information, you can contact the park at 406-866-2217 or email sarah.norlin@mt.gov.
You can visit the events page on the First Peoples Buffalo Jump State Park on Facebook here.