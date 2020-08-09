GREAT FALLS- The First Peoples Buffalo Jump State Park is teaching Junior Rangers about the various tribes that lived on the jump over 900 years ago.
The Blackfoot Confederacy, Crow, and Gros Ventre were among a group of at least 13 tribes that were known to have used the jump hundreds of years ago, and this Thursday, August 19, Junior Rangers will learn about the tribes that used the jump to collect materials for food, shelter, tools and clothing.
Ranger Mert and Ranger Nina will be teaching the online class through Zoom Thursday at 10:00 am.
For more information, you can view the event’s page on Facebook here, contact the park at (406) 866-2217 or email them at sarah.norlin@mt.gov.