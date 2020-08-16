GREAT FALLS- Junior Rangers will learn how to make a doll from cattails this Thursday.
According to the First Peoples Buffalo Jump State Park, Native Americans used cattails to make a number of items, including footwear, baskets, mats, coverings, clothing and even dolls for children to play with.
Ranger Karlene will teach Junior Rangers how to make a doll from cattails Thursday, August 20 starting at 10:00 am.
For more information, you can view the event’s page on Facebook here, contact the park at (406) 866-2217 or email them at sarah.norlin@mt.gov.