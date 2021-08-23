Junior ROTC gives students big opportunities

GREAT FALLS, Mont. - The junior reserve officer training corps in Great Falls may not be very old but it’s success is evident... in just the past two years the number of students enrolled in the program has more than doubled.
Today senior JROTC members prepared uniforms for new cadets to pick up at Great Falls High School...
Among these students is senior recruiter Dawson Williams, who is entering his fourth year in JROTC.
He says he can see why the program has grown so much... because for him personally it has opened doors to chances he never thought were possible.
“This program offers so many opportunities, private pilots license, community service time, you could just keep going, that's what's kept me coming back,” Dawson said.
Dawson has recently returned from a summer JROTC program where he earned his private pilots license.
This is the sixth year JROTC has been offered as a class in great falls and while there are currently 97 students enrolled there are still a few more open seats in this year’s program