Jury trials set to continue Monday

GREAT FALLS- After jury trials were put on hold for about two months due to the pandemic, Cascade County Attorney Josh Racki says next Monday they can officially begin again.
Jury trials will continue to take place in the courtroom, but to make sure these gatherings do not exceed fifty people; trials will be done one at a time.
All voir dires, which is a process that picks certain jurors for a trial, will be held at the Montana Expo Park to ensure social distancing practices.
All trials will still require in-person testimonies for witnesses; the exception to this is if you live out of town or at high risk of catching COVID-19.
The other option for a witness is to do their testimony through zoom, but Racki says he’s always concerned with that.
Racki says, “My biggest concern right now is going to be technical requirements, as far as the use of zoom and stuff for witnesses. We’ve been doing it pretty well but I always worry it’s not going to work in court.”
To lessen the interaction between people Racki says that court hearings will still be done through video conferencing.