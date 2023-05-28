Vault police light image

SHELBY, Mont. - A juvenile male has been arrested in connection to a threat towards a Shelby High School student.

Shelby Public School District shared Saturday the district was informed of a threat of a shooting at the high school graduation on Sunday.

According to the Toole County Sheriff's Office, the threats were made via Snapchat towards a Shelby High School student.

Around 6:30 am Sunday morning, a juvenile male was arrested in connection with the threat.

Law enforcement says there is no longer a threat to the students, faculty or general public at the graduation ceremony.

Graduation will continue as normal, and law enforcement will be present.

Tags

News For You