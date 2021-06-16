GREAT FALLS, Mont. - First responders were called out to a small garbage can fire in Great Falls on Wednesday.

Great Falls Fire Rescue reports they responded to the report at 821 2ndAve SW.

When crews arrived on scene they found an occupant of the building used a fire extinguisher to put out the fire.

No damage was done to the structure and no injuries were reported.

An investigation found that juvenile males were playing with a lighter in the area of the garbage can, and one male admitted to starting the fire.

The Great Falls Police Department was called to assist GFFR with the investigation.

The juvenile male who admitted to starting the fire has been charged with arson.