GREAT FALLS, Mont. - Foothills Community Christian School announced that former White House Press Secretary, Kayleigh McEnany will provide the keynote for their 2022 Spring Banquet and 25th Anniversary Celebration.
The banquet is scheduled for Saturday, April 2 at the Heritage Inn, and this year’s theme is “Bold” based on Proverbs 28:1b, “but the righteous are as bold as a lion.
Prior to working in the White House, McEnany worked as the National Press Secretary for the Trump Campaign and formerly the National Spokesperson for the Republican National Committee. Before joining the RNC, Kayleigh worked as a political commentator at CNN and across cable news.
According to Foothills Community Christian School’s release, corporate and table sponsor opportunities are available for the event.
Gold tables are $625 and provide seating and meals for 12 and include a meet and greet opportunity for two with McEnany.
For more information on Corporate Sponsor benefits or to reserve a table, you can visit Foothills Community Christian School’s website here or call the Foothills Advancement Office at 406-452-5276. Individual tickets are not available for this event.