Weather Alert

...WIND CHILL ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 AM MST SATURDAY... ...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT TONIGHT TO 9 PM MST SATURDAY... * WHAT...For the Wind Chill Advisory, very cold wind chills expected. Wind chills as low as 30 below zero. For the Winter Weather Advisory, wet snow and blowing snow expected. Total snow accumulations up to one inch. Winds gusting as high as 35 mph. * WHERE...Cascade County below 5000ft. * WHEN...For the Wind Chill Advisory, until 11 AM MST Saturday. For the Winter Weather Advisory, from Midnight tonight to 9 PM MST Saturday. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. Patchy blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility. The dangerously cold wind chills could cause frostbite on exposed skin in as little as 30 minutes. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...In addition, some rain may fall Saturday evening. While air temperatures may be above freezing, rain may still freeze on contact with the frozen ground. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1 or visiting the MDT Road Report website. Use caution while traveling outside. Wear appropriate clothing, a hat, and gloves. &&

...WIND CHILL ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 AM MST SATURDAY... ...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT TONIGHT TO 9 PM MST SATURDAY... * WHAT...For the Wind Chill Advisory, very cold wind chills expected. Wind chills as low as 30 below zero. For the Winter Weather Advisory, wet snow and blowing snow expected. Total snow accumulations up to one inch. Winds gusting as high as 35 mph. * WHERE...Cascade County below 5000ft. * WHEN...For the Wind Chill Advisory, until 11 AM MST Saturday. For the Winter Weather Advisory, from Midnight tonight to 9 PM MST Saturday. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. Patchy blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility. The dangerously cold wind chills could cause frostbite on exposed skin in as little as 30 minutes. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...In addition, some rain may fall Saturday evening. While air temperatures may be above freezing, rain may still freeze on contact with the frozen ground. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1 or visiting the MDT Road Report website. Use caution while traveling outside. Wear appropriate clothing, a hat, and gloves. &&