Weather Alert

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM MST WEDNESDAY... * WHAT...Snow. Additional snow accumulations between 3 and 5 inches. * WHERE...Portions of central and north central Montana. * WHEN...Until 9 PM MST Wednesday. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous conditions could impact the Tuesday evening and Wednesday morning commutes. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Some of the heaviest snow may fall before and during the morning commute. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1 or visiting the MDT Road Report website. &&