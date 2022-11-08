GREAT FALLS, Mont. - As snow begins to pile up, parents want their kids to stay warm.
This includes bundling them up in puffer vests or coats, hats, gloves, scarves, etc.; however, those big coats could be putting your kids' lives at risk.
"That clothing and that jacket or whatever it is can compress and prevent those straps from having a real tight fit. Then a baby's shoulder or a child's shoulder could slip on out and they could be ejected from the seat or they might slide out of the seat," said Ryan Olson, car seat technician and fire fighter with Great Falls Fire Rescue.
Now with these cold temperatures, parents in the Electric City give some tips on keeping our kids warm and safe.
"Warm socks, warm hats, keep blankets in the car, preheating the car before you take the family out," said Brianna Maney, mother of two.
Olson also says blankets work and you can put on their jacket backwards after they buckle up.
But if you want, you can always test out the jacket before you leave.
"Putting your kid in a car seat with the jacket on that may be in question and tightening it as good as you can like you normally would. Then taking your child out of the car seat without loosening the straps, putting them in without a jacket. Then see if the straps are as tight as they normally would be," said Olson.
If you have to adjust those straps, that means the coat is too big.
Maney says even if it's cold out, she's still going to put safety first.
"It's way better that way then ending up in the ER with a potential fatal accident," said Maney.
Now, you can always walk your kids out to the car with their jacket on and take it off before you buckle them, that way they stay warm in the cold temps.
